|
|
Theresa Lynn Jones
Louisville - Theresa Lynn Jones - aka- "Ms. Chicken"
April 8, 1967 - August 3, 2019
Theresa, 52, of Louisville, passed away suddenly on August 3, 2019. She always loved riding motorcycles and stated, "If I die on my bike, I would've died doing something I love!" Theresa leaves to cherish her memoiries, her sons, Dominic, Danyail, Devon, Delquin Jones and daughter, Dhulisha Brown; 13 grandchildren, Sisters: Anna Jones, Debra Thomas (Derwin), Lisa Jones Lauderdale (Jonathan), and Briana; Aunts, Uncle, a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family, friends and the Top Notch Rydaz. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday @ 1608 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, IN, beginning at 3pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019