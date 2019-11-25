|
Theresa Mae Gill
Louisville - 88, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was a member of St. Lawrence Church, worked for the Jefferson County Board of Education and an Ursuline Associate. She loved gardening, rides on the country roads and crafts. She will be missed by many people.
She was preceded in death by her husband; Robert T. Gill; sister, Betty Bradley and brother, Michael Warren.
Theresa is survived by her daughter, Lisa A. Gill; sons, Robert M. (Janice K.) and Richard L. (Holly) Gill; grandchildren, Tina Renea and Sondra; seven great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephew.
Her funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10 a.m., November 30, 2019 at St. Lawrence Church, 1925 Lewiston Drive with burial to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road from 2 - 8 p.m. on Friday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019