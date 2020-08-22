1/1
Theresa Margaret Ruckriegel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Margaret Ruckriegel

Louisville - Theresa Margaret Ruckriegel, 91, entered Eternal Life Friday, August 21, 2020.

Theresa was born in Louisville to the late Henry and Bertha Jakoby. She was a faithfully devoted parishioner to St. Edward Catholic Church for more than 70 years. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and doting wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harold Ruckriegel.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet Lindsey (Terry) and Wayne Ruckriegel (Rexanne); grandchildren, Karen Lindsey Olsen, Rachel Hornback, Jennifer Wilt, Beth McBride, and Andrew Ruckriegel; and 13 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown, with a brief prayer service to be held 7 p.m. Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Jeffersontown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or St. Edward Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Taylorsville Rd
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved