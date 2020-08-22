Theresa Margaret Ruckriegel
Louisville - Theresa Margaret Ruckriegel, 91, entered Eternal Life Friday, August 21, 2020.
Theresa was born in Louisville to the late Henry and Bertha Jakoby. She was a faithfully devoted parishioner to St. Edward Catholic Church for more than 70 years. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and doting wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Harold Ruckriegel.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Janet Lindsey (Terry) and Wayne Ruckriegel (Rexanne); grandchildren, Karen Lindsey Olsen, Rachel Hornback, Jennifer Wilt, Beth McBride, and Andrew Ruckriegel; and 13 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown, with a brief prayer service to be held 7 p.m. Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial to follow in Jeffersontown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or St. Edward Catholic Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com