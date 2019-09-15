|
Theresa Marie Dearing Lawson
Louisville - Theresa Marie Lawson (nee Dearing), in her 92nd year, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019 with family at her side. Born to William A. Dearing and Mary Holland Dearing on June 22 1928, she was a lifelong resident of Louisville.
Theresa is survived by her children, Patricia Lenossi (Dan), Kathy Winé (Tim), Bruce (Debbie),Kevin, and Bryan (Donna) Lawson; sister, Mary Ann Dearing; adopted sister, Vonda "Carmen" Norris; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Medora Lawson, and son-in-law, Gordon Stiebling. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, extended family and her canine companion, Sasha.
She was preceded in death by two infant sons, Robert and Stephen; son, Mark; a granddaughter, a great-granddaughter, the father of her children, Albert Lawson and five brothers, Bill, Charlie, Fr. Arnold "Bud" OFM Conv., Richard and Tony Dearing.
Theresa was a customer service representative for the Louisville Water Company for many years until her retirement in 1993. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Theresa was a member of the "Sigma Pi Poos", a group of women including her dear sister-in-law, Betty Dearing (dec), who played pinochle every month for over 50 years.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Eastern Star Home and Hosparus Health of Louisville for all of their loving care, compassion and support.
Theresa chose cremation. The celebration of her life with a Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 2119 Payne Street with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at St. Frances of Rome.
Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Hosparus Health of Louisville or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 22, 2019