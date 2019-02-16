Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa "Bernie" Nash

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theresa "Bernie" Nash Obituary
Theresa "Bernie" Nash

Louisville - Theresa Bernadette "Bernie" Hardesty Nash age 81, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Bernie was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, Sunday school teacher,musician (piano), bookkeeper, weight watcher lecturer, friend, but most importantly, a child of God, has gone on to be with her Heavenly Father. She loved Him with all her heart and lived her life accordingly. She was loved by many and she loved so many. She didn't meet anyone who couldn't see her love for people. Bernie was a member of Rockford Lane Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Arthur Junior Nash, her parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters and a granddaughter.

Left behind to remember all the joys of her life are her 2 sons, Greg Nash(Mae), Mark Nash (Tammy), and a daughter, Sheila Nash Blankenship(Brian). Three grandsons,Daniel Nash (Larissa), Joshua Nash(Colie) and Dennon Blankenship. Three granddaughters, April Nash, Rachel Pedersen (Tom), Maura Carson(Kurt). Two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons.

Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Visitation will be from 3 - 8 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the ()
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.