Theresa "Bernie" Nash
Louisville - Theresa Bernadette "Bernie" Hardesty Nash age 81, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Bernie was a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, Sunday school teacher,musician (piano), bookkeeper, weight watcher lecturer, friend, but most importantly, a child of God, has gone on to be with her Heavenly Father. She loved Him with all her heart and lived her life accordingly. She was loved by many and she loved so many. She didn't meet anyone who couldn't see her love for people. Bernie was a member of Rockford Lane Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Arthur Junior Nash, her parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters and a granddaughter.
Left behind to remember all the joys of her life are her 2 sons, Greg Nash(Mae), Mark Nash (Tammy), and a daughter, Sheila Nash Blankenship(Brian). Three grandsons,Daniel Nash (Larissa), Joshua Nash(Colie) and Dennon Blankenship. Three granddaughters, April Nash, Rachel Pedersen (Tom), Maura Carson(Kurt). Two great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons.
Funeral services will be at 12 PM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation will be from 3 - 8 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019