Theresa Rhea Douglas



Louisville - Was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on May 4, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.



Theresa was a woman of immeasurable strength, resilience, generosity, and inspiration. She was the epitome of beauty and grace and was a wonderful example of love and service to others. Although she had great demands on her time through her civic and charitable affairs, she spent the majority of her mission embracing her passion of molding the young women of her community. She took these young women under her protective wing and will always symbolize the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Her legacy of faith, hope, love and charity will continue through the lives of those she has touched. Although this beautiful human being is no longer physically walking this earth, she will be immortal in the hearts of those who loved her. The world is a better place because this angelic soul was in it, and we will spend the rest of our lives celebrating hers.



Theresa was born in Bad Kreuznach, West Germany, on July 20, 1953. She was a former employee of Healthcare Recoveries, Inc., and worked in nursing prior to that time. She served as the long-time Mother Advisor for the Valley #8 Chapter of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, was an active member and former Worthy Matron for O.E.S. Valley Chapter #65, was a current member and former President of Valley Women's Club, member of the Red Hat Society, the German-American Club and Beechland Baptist Church, and donated her time and resources to other countless charitable organizations. Although it would seem that she did not have many hours left in her day after her volunteer work, she always found time to make each one of her grandchildren feel special. Theresa was a dedicated and loving grandmother, and you will find a piece of her in each of her grandchildren's hearts.



Theresa was predeceased by her loving husband, Hermann Douglas, and her parents, Harold and Jewel Rhea. She is survived by her sister, Debra Barclay (Patrick), her brother, Michael Rhea (Pamela); beloved children, Carla Arnold (Russell Nagle), Bethany Pemberton (Michael), Janet Siers Allen (Troy), Karen D. Siers (Dale Herb), Walter Douglas (Cheryl), and Russell Douglas (Stephanie); her grandchildren, Michael Arnold (Kenz), Bryanna West (Michael), Kayla Akers (Dylan), Brittany Muzzy (Rory), T.J. Biery (Jessyka), Marissa Allen, Chloe Allen, Devin Herb, MacKenzie Siers, Hunter Hartlage, McKenzie Douglas, Adam Douglas, and Madison Douglas; her great-grandchildren, Ryker, Conner, Ashlyn, Isabella, Wade, Levi, Chyann, Catherine, and Genevieve; two nieces, Angela Casto (Tim) and Rebecca Gibbs; great-nephew and niece, Seth and Addison; and her beloved pets, Kylie and Rowdy.



Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the funeral services will be held at her daughter's home, 10907 Meeting Street, Prospect, KY on Saturday, May 9th at 11am. Private burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, Valley Chapter #8, 9619 Dixie Highway, Valley Station, KY 40272.













