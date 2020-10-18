Therese Josephine GardnerLOUISVILLE - Therese Josephine Gardner, 93 of Louisville, passed away on Friday October 16th, 2020.She worked as a Plant Manager Secretary for Bell South for many years. She was an avid bowler in several leagues around the city. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Gardner, her parents, Charles and Maude Ballard, two sisters and two brothers.She is survived by her loving daughter, Terri Knight, her loving granddaughter, Emily Knight, her loving brother, Sonny Ballard and many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21st from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Service will be Thursday at Noon at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Crusade for Children.