Therese Marie Hulsman
1936 - 2020
Therese Marie Hulsman

Louisville - Therese Marie Hulsman, 84, of Louisville returned home to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

She was born April 12, 1936 in New Albany, IN, one of nine children to Edwin Anthony Soergel, Sr. and Edith M. Day Soergel.

In the early years, Therese worked as an administrative assistant for Independence Life and Accident Company.

She met Phil, the love of her life and became his wife. As her family grew, taking care of her husband, children and home became her priority.

Therese was protective, loving and caring.

She was devoted to her Catholic faith, instilling those values in each of her children.

She was a former member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a current member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church and the St. Al's Aces, Bellarmine Women's Council, Queen's Daughter's and the Jefferson County Medical Society Auxillary.

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 49 years, Philip Joseph Hulsman, MD; two infant sons, Michael and John Hulsman; sisters, Doris Hancock and Sister Edith Soergel, O.S.F., and two brothers, Paul and Victor Soergel.

Therese is survived by her children, Tony Huelefeld (Kathleen), Ann Hulsman Birtles (Mark), Paul E. Hulsman (Donna), David L. Hulsman (Mary), Stephen P. Hulsman (Maggie); twelve grandchildren, Anna Huelefeld; Joshua Kittle, Hannah Kittle (Brian Adams); Benjamin, Daniel and Leah Hulsman, Madison Hulsman (Aaron Butler), Drew Hulsman; Jack and Megan Lavish and Noah and Aaron Hulsman. She is also survived by her siblings; Mary, Joseph, Edwin, Jr., and Robert Soergel.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.

In keeping with Therese's wishes, memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Right to Life or St. Vincent de Paul.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
