Thomas "Tom" A. Shewmaker
Shepherdsville, KY - 48, died unexpectedly in his sleep, Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home in Shepherdsville, Kentucky. He was born October 8, 1970 in Elizabeth, Indiana the son of Aaron and Leanna Kron Shewmaker. He was a 1994 graduate of Indiana University Southeast with a degree in business. Tom was employed by many leading retailers and e-tailers during his career including, Circuit City, Kroger, Zappo's, Amazon and Victory Packaging. He loved being a father with his daughter and son, Arin and Dustan being the most important part of his life. Tom also enjoyed baseball, auto racing and motorcycles. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dave and Gail Shewmaker and maternal grandparents, Lewis and Mary Kron. He is survived by his parents, daughter and son, and sister, Suzette Twiggs (Jim) and his nieces, Taylor and Sydney Twiggs. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home at 318 E. Chestnut Street, Corydon, Indiana. Pastor Andy Hansen will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 2 PM also on Thursday at the funeral home in Corydon. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019