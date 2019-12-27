Resources
Smith, Thomas Adair "Tom," 73, passed away on December 20, 2019 in Richmond, VA. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Smith and mother, Elsie Smith. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marsha; his children, Tim (Jennifer); Kristin (Michael) and Julia (Greg); 6 grandchildren; brothers, Jim and Ken; a sister, Mary Lou. Tom was an avid fan of the Kentucky Wildcats, loved golf and vacations in the Outer Banks while listening to Jimmy Buffett music. He adored his grandchildren who brought joy to his life. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4:30 p.m. January 2, 2019 at Bliley's Staples Mill Chapel, 8510 Staples Mill Road where a memorial service will follow at 4:30 p.m. with a reception immediately after. Feel free to wear Kentucky Wildcats Blue &White in honor of Tom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the through Tom's Troopers at

http://act.alz.org/goto/Toms_Troopers
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
