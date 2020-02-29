|
|
Thomas Adams
Shepherdsville - Mr. Thomas Adison Adams, age 89, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on February 27, 2020. Mr. Adams was born on November 1, 1930 in Glasgow, KY to the late Aaron and Hattie (Gillock) Adams. Mr. Adams retired from General Electric after 38 years of service and was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran. He was a Christian by faith and attended Little Flock Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 65 years, Doris (Harrison) Adams; children, Tommy Adams, Jr. (Tammy), Leslye Adams (Brad) and Jay Adams; son-in-law, Zell Klein; grandchildren, Jamie, Nick, Corey, Adison, Bailey and Zach; and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be conducted at 10 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Glasgow Municipal Cemetery in Glasgow, KY. Friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 2-6 pm and Thursday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bullitt County Animal Shelter. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020