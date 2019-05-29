|
Thomas Allan Straub Sr.
Louisville - Thomas Allan Straub Sr. peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 with family at his side. Tom was a faithful member of John Paul II Catholic Church. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp and loved his country dearly. He was a retired City of Louisville Police Officer who supported his brothers in blue. After serving his city with the Louisville Police Department, he chose to serve his state with the Kentucky Department of Revenue.
As a child he attended Holy Family Catholic Church on Poplar Level Road and was a graduate of St. Xavier High School.
Tom enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Bonnycastle Club for more than fifty years. His favorite pastime was golf.
Tom was the father of 3 children; Tom Jr. (Karen) Straub, Peggy (Doug) Piatt, Jeff (Julie) Straub, grandfather to; Allan, Stephanie, Douglas, Bryan, Seth, Trevor, Tyler, and Maddie, and great grandfather to 11.
Tom is preceded in death by his parents, Allan and Sylvia (Murr) Straub, sister; Mary Ann Raque; and brother; Bill Straub.
Please join us as we celebrate his life at 9:30 a.m., on Friday, May 31, 2019 at John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville, Ky 40220. Followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Bonnycastle Club, 1951 Bonnycastle Ave., Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019