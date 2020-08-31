Thomas Alvin PedigoLouisville - Thomas Pedigo passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 . He was on born March 4,1943, the son of the late Mary Loretta Felhoelter and Melville Matthew Pedigo, Sr. He was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed cheering on his Kentucky Wildcats.He is survived by his son, Kevin Pedigo (Mary), daughter, Patricia Daniel (Al), and stepson, David Hatton; seven grandchildren; brothers, Norman (Barb), Wally (Sheila) and Mike Pedigo (Vicki); and sisters, Mary Phillips and Rose Richey (Lee). He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; brothers, Mel, Gil, Bill, Al, and Jerry; sister, Patricia; stepdaughter, Tammy Hatton Tracy. He will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.