Thomas Alvin Pedigo
1943 - 2020
Thomas Alvin Pedigo

Louisville - Thomas Pedigo passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 . He was on born March 4,1943, the son of the late Mary Loretta Felhoelter and Melville Matthew Pedigo, Sr. He was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed cheering on his Kentucky Wildcats.

He is survived by his son, Kevin Pedigo (Mary), daughter, Patricia Daniel (Al), and stepson, David Hatton; seven grandchildren; brothers, Norman (Barb), Wally (Sheila) and Mike Pedigo (Vicki); and sisters, Mary Phillips and Rose Richey (Lee). He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; brothers, Mel, Gil, Bill, Al, and Jerry; sister, Patricia; stepdaughter, Tammy Hatton Tracy. He will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
