Thomas Alvin Pedigo
Louisville - Thomas Pedigo passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 . He was on born March 4,1943, the son of the late Mary Loretta Felhoelter and Melville Matthew Pedigo, Sr. He was a longtime member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and enjoyed cheering on his Kentucky Wildcats.
He is survived by his son, Kevin Pedigo (Mary), daughter, Patricia Daniel (Al), and stepson, David Hatton; seven grandchildren; brothers, Norman (Barb), Wally (Sheila) and Mike Pedigo (Vicki); and sisters, Mary Phillips and Rose Richey (Lee). He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen; brothers, Mel, Gil, Bill, Al, and Jerry; sister, Patricia; stepdaughter, Tammy Hatton Tracy. He will be greatly missed. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.