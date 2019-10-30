|
Thomas and Mary (Guetig) Conner
Louisville - Thomas Kane Conner, Sr, 87, passed away on December 23, 2018. After a brief time his loving wife of 61 years Mary Jeannine Guetig Conner, 86, followed on May 28, 2019. Tom went peacefully at home in Salt Lake City, UT of natural causes. Jeannine, true to her nature, persevered with Parkinson's until complications from a fall took her.
Tom was born in Louisville Kentucky on September 17, 1931, to Ruby Thomas Kane and Marine Walker Conner. Jeannine was born in Louisville on April 2, 1933, to Irma Varga and Theodore Guetig. They met at 13 and 15 yo dated on and off until Jeannine finally told him to marry her or she was going to take her savings and travel in Europe. They were married June 8, 1957, in Louisville Kentucky and spent the rest of their lives as a loving inseparable team. In the 1960s they moved to Broomall, PA in the suburbs of Philadelphia where they raised their son Thomas Kane Conner, Jr. They lived there until 2013 moving to an assisted living community close to their sons family in Salt Lake City, UT
Tom served in the US Air Force during the Korean war in 1951 and 1952. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree in business from the University of Louisville. He then went to work for the Insurance Company of North America (later CIGNA) where he retired in 1994 as an executive vice president. Jeannine attended Loretto Heights College in Denver, CO. She worked at Crawford Company Insurance, but her main calling was in service to the community and politics on the library board, School board, and as township commissioner.
Jeannine was an avid seamstress and thimble collector. She was active in the International thimble society and consultant to the Smithsonian Museum. Tom had many varied hobbies including stained glass, cooking and baking, He is remembered for his famous Christmas Cookies. He was active in the local community and Republican Party as well. Together, Tom and Jeannine started the Marple-Newtown Youth Center in 1994 which continues today. Before moving to Utah, they were awarded a citation by the Marple Township for their tireless service to the community.
They are survived by their son Thomas Kane Conner, Jr daughter-in-law Marcie Conner; and grandchildren, Noah Thomas Conner and Lucas Len Conner. Sister Rosemary Guetig Hyden brother-in-law Wayne Hyden and sister-in-law Delores Guetig. Jeannine was preceded in death by her brother Theodore Guetig.
A gathering will be held at Arch L Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218, at 10:00 am, with service at 12:00 and burial followed by a reception.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019