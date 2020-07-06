Thomas (Tony) Anthony Janes



Louisville - Thomas (Tony) Anthony Janes born November 25, 1985 passed from this life July 1, 2020. He was 34 years old. Tony resided in Louisville, Kentucky, and was employed by Amazon. He was preceded in death by his mom Sherry Thompson and is survived by his dad Thomas Janes, and his siblings Chad Thompson, Landon Janes, and Kelly Cook. He will be missed by his family and friends. A private ceremony will be held. Prayers are appreciated.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store