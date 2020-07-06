1/1
Thomas Anthony (Tony) Janes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas (Tony) Anthony Janes

Louisville - Thomas (Tony) Anthony Janes born November 25, 1985 passed from this life July 1, 2020. He was 34 years old. Tony resided in Louisville, Kentucky, and was employed by Amazon. He was preceded in death by his mom Sherry Thompson and is survived by his dad Thomas Janes, and his siblings Chad Thompson, Landon Janes, and Kelly Cook. He will be missed by his family and friends. A private ceremony will be held. Prayers are appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved