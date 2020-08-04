1/
Thomas Arnold "Tom" Hoeppner
1930 - 2020
Thomas "Tom" Arnold Hoeppner

Louisville - Thomas "Tom" Arnold Hoeppner, 89, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 in Louisville, KY. He was born November 23, 1930, the only child of the late Thomas Baker Hoeppner and Sherner (Sheridan) Hoeppner. Tom graduated from duPont Manual High School, and attended the University of Louisville. Tom served in the US Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. He worked as an electrician, electronics technician, and engineer. A devoted Catholic, he was a member of St Bernard Catholic Church as well as St John Vianney and Holy Name Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 15 years, Ann Ohnimus; his parents; and two children, James Allen (1981) and Jessica Catherine (1990).

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 39 years, Carol Joan (State/Davis), his children, Thomas Anthony (Heather), Maria Sherner (Monty), Charles Martin (Lisa), Theresa Ann, and stepchildren, Shawn Marie Edwards (Bobby), Michael Richard Davis, 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, who lovingly knew him as Opa.

Visitation will be Thursday, August 6 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A funeral Mass will be Friday at 10:00 am at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7500 Tangelo Drive, with burial in St. Andrew's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Hosparus Health of Louisville, or Mass of the Air in Tom's name is appreciated. Memories of Tom and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
AUG
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
