Thomas Arthur Elliott
LOUISVILLE - 72, was born July 20, 1947 to the late Janet and Marvin Elliott in Kansas City, Missouri. Shortly after they moved to Scarsdale, New York; he became a lifelong fan of #7 Mickey Mantle and the Yankees. He was a US Navy veteran, serving in Adak, Alaska, a retired JCPS physical education teacher, and a coach in many leagues and schools, most notably the Jewish Community Center varsity basketball team. On April 20, 2020 he left this life and received his peace in Heaven.
Tommy lived an active life, full of athletic accomplishments, earning the respect of teammates and opponents alike. Most important to him were the friendships he made along the way. He was a founding member of Truckers, With Wives Permission, the Polar Bear Club (Distler Chapter), and P.O.T.Y. Tommy loved his friends, and sports were his way of connecting.
Tommy was a graduate of Transylvania University, where he played baseball. He earned his teaching degree at University of Louisville. His friendship enriched the lives of Southeast Christian Church members, JCC basketball players, Navy buddies, golf partners, and fellow teachers. He curated a collection of Sports Illustrated and other historical, non-valuable sports memorabilia.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Katie Elliott; four sons, Justin (Angie), Joseph (Anne), Jeffrey (Amanda) and Jordan (Margie); grandchildren, Adeline, Arthur, Simon, Greta, Drezden, Ozlo, Mabel, Pearl, Luella, and Alice; brothers, Bob and John; sister, Susan.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy can go to the Dare and Care Food Bank or Southeast Christian Church Bible Bowl, C/O Ben and Megan Kuhl.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020