|
|
Thomas B. Foreman, Jr.
Floyd Knobs - Thomas B. Foreman Jr., 85, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Autumn Wood Health Campus in New Albany. He was born in Crawford County, Indiana and was a retired CPA-Accountant. He was a 1956 Graduate of Indiana University Kelly School of Business. He was Army Veteran stationed at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas B Foreman Sr. and Marjorie Gauger Foreman, and a sister Marjorie Weathers.
Survivors include his Nieces and caregivers Vickie Weathers of New Albany and Kathy Leonard of Clarksville.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 16, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home with burial in St. Michael Cemetery in Louisville. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Monday. Online condolences at www.chapmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020