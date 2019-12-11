Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Louisville - 88, passed away surrounded by his loving family, December 10, 2019 at Baptist Health. He was born December 3, 1931 in Simpsonville, Ky to the late Thomas Bucker, Sr. and Belva Boone Taylor Shaver. He is also preceded in death by a son, Lawrence Daniel Shaver; and brother, Robert Shaver.

He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War.

He is survived by his wife, Ida Rankin Shaver, a son, William Paul Shaver (Diana); brothers, Lloyd Shaver, William Shaver (Linda), Charles "Damon" Shaver; grandchildren,Billy , Jr. (Terra), Scott (Tami), Alexis (Tanner), Shannon (Keith), Derrick (Kim), Daniel; and great grandchildren, Abby, Oliva, Madelyn, Avery, Brady, Scarlet, Gracie, Andrew.

Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 13, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, Ky 40205. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
