Thomas Bevin Monarch
Louisville - Thomas Bevin Monarch, age 70/ passed away suddenly of a heart attack at home, with his wife by his side, on September 14, 2019, doing one of the things he loved and was passionate about - watching college football. He was a huge U of L football fan and made a point of never missing a home game. He was a proud graduate of Murray State University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He served his country as a U.S. Navy veteran.
As president of Commonwealth Risk Solutions Ltd., a company he cofounded, he worked tirelessly to make it successful and was proud of the service the company provided to its clients. He was a staunch and outspoken proud Democrat, and he loved to argue politics. Most importantly he passionately loved his family and was devoted to his wife and best friend, Sara, to whom he was married for over 50 years. His sons were his pride and joy, and his grandchildren and great granddaughter were the "icing on the cake."
Thomas is survived by his mother, Carolyn; loving wife, Sara; sons, Chris (Jennifer), and Bryan (Anne); brother, Huston (Rita); five grandchildren, Drew (Stacie), Hunter, Samantha, Jack, and Mary Collings; and great granddaughter, Charlotte.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-8 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Burial services will be private.
Expressions of condolence could be made in lieu of flowers to The / 300 S. Riverside Plaza Ste 1200 Chicago, IL 60606-6637 or to The KY Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Ln, Louisville, KY 40222-4316 (or to any Democrat running for President).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019