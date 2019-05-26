|
|
Thomas Binzer
Prospect - Thomas J. Binzer of Prospect Kentucky, passed away at age 80 on Monday, May 20th at Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Ky. Thomas was the son of Maurice G. and Margaret (nee Kesselman) Binzer who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Margie Binzer, his son Scott (spouse Eva and children Hannah and Abbie), son Keith (and children Brooke and Taylor). He is also survived by brothers Richard and Daniel (Carolyn) of Cincinnati in addition to many nieces and nephews and friends. His ?rst wife Jo Ann proceeded him in death.
Tom grew up in Indian Hill, a suburb of Cincinnati and graduated from Purcell High School, attended the University of Cincinnati college of Design, Art and Architecture, majored in industrial design and graduated in 1965. In 1966 he moved to Louisville to take a position with General Electric Appliance Division and he holds several patents for his design work at G.E. Tom retired from General Electric in 1999.
Tom loved the water, was an avid boater and raced sail boats competitively. He belonged to America's Boating Club (Power Squadron), Derby City Sailing Club and Harrods Creek Boat Owner's Association. He and his wife Margie spent a year on their boat circumnavigating the Eastern half of the United States and Canada called the Great Loop 2012-2013.
Visitation will be at the Stoess Funeral Home in Crestwood, Kentucky on Tuesday, May 28th from 1- 3 pm with a memorial service to follow at 3 pm. In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made in Tom's memory to: Lincoln Heritage Council Boy Scouts of America, for "Adventure Camp", 12001 Sycamore Station Place, Louisville KY 40299. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 26, 2019