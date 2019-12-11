Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Thomas C. "Frenchy" French

Thomas C. "Frenchy" French Obituary
Thomas C. "Frenchy" French

Louisville - Thomas C. "Frenchy" French, 67, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph M. French and Frances Carol Fewell Suchsland, and his sister, Beverly Calvert.

Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Connie; daughter, Candy (Greg) Davis; son, Travis (Tracy) French; grandchildren, Ryan, Logan, and Ella Davis, Ryleigh and Gracie French, Thomas Benningfield and Madison Kerns; brother, Tim (Pam) French; sister Carol (Gary) Carney; numerous brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Friday, December 13, from 2:00 to 8:00 PM. The funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Jimmy V Foundation for Cancer Research at v.org. Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
