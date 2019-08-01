|
|
Thomas Clayton
Louisville - entered into rest on July 30th.
He was a owner of Clayton Plumbing.
Mr. Clayton is survived by his sons, Chris Clayton (Megan) and Michael Vannatta (April); three daughters, Jennifer Pierce (Benjamin), Jordyn Clayton and Jessica Frech (Joseph); parents, Gerald and Geraldine Clayton; thirteen grandchildren; and a brother, Mark Clayton (Audrey).
His funeral will be on Friday, August 2nd, at 6pm at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with cremation to follow. Visitation will be from 1pm until the time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 1, 2019