Thomas D. Schell
Louisville - Schell, Thomas D. 77 passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Baptist Health Louisville.
He was a retired Director of Children's Treatment Services for 40 years at Our Lady of Peace Hospital and Central State Hospital.
Tom was well liked by many people, both friends and people he worked with. He never met a stranger. He and Angie traveled to many places in Europe and enjoyed life immensely. He loved to cook and cooked many delicious meals for friends and family
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Marie Schell and a brother, Michael Schell.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Angela T. Schell; brother, Pat Schell (Dianna); sister, Diane Schell; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to the Kentucky Mental Health Association.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019