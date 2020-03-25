Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Davies


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Thomas Davies Obituary
Thomas Davies

Louisville - Thomas W. Davies,73, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 30, 1946 to William and Margaret Davies. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Davies.

He met and married his wife, Judy, in Chicago. They were married on July 19, 1969 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last July.

His career with the Kroger Company spanned 45 years in 6 states, with 36 years in Kroger Louisville as division controller. He also enjoyed working on St. Patrick High School's Board of Trustees and being an advisor to Kemba Louisville Credit union.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife Judy,his daughters Cheryl Endy (Greg) and Stephanie Lewis (Chet) and his grandchildren Austin, Caitlyn, and Cohen.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in donations to Hosparus Health Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now