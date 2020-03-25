|
Thomas Davies
Louisville - Thomas W. Davies,73, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020. He was born in Chicago, IL on March 30, 1946 to William and Margaret Davies. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard Davies.
He met and married his wife, Judy, in Chicago. They were married on July 19, 1969 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last July.
His career with the Kroger Company spanned 45 years in 6 states, with 36 years in Kroger Louisville as division controller. He also enjoyed working on St. Patrick High School's Board of Trustees and being an advisor to Kemba Louisville Credit union.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Judy,his daughters Cheryl Endy (Greg) and Stephanie Lewis (Chet) and his grandchildren Austin, Caitlyn, and Cohen.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made in donations to Hosparus Health Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020