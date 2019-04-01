Thomas "Tom" Denton



Louisville - Thomas "Tom" Denton, 64, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Friday, March 29, 2019.



Tom was born in Louisville to the late Carl and Mae Denton. He attended Christ the King Elementary School and was a graduate of Flaget High School. He attended and was a graduate of Jefferson Community College and the University of Louisville.



He was the current President of the Kentucky Education Association Retired. He also had previously served as the Kentucky Education Association Vice President. Tom taught for 33 years in JCPS and Perry County as a Special Education teacher at Heywood Elementary, Environmental School, Doss High School, Napier, and Perry Central High School.



In addition to being a teacher, a student and public education advocate, Tom was an accomplished musician, song writer, and performer. He performed with the Non Dairy Creamers, Out of Bounds, and Kountry Klub.



Tom is preceded in death by his siblings, Judy Laun, John Samuel Denton, and Angela Denton.



He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nancy Bowman-Denton; and siblings, George Anthony Denton (Judy), Sara Korfhage (Leroy), William Joseph Denton (Rebecca), Mary Carl Talon, and James Denton.



Memorial Mass for Tom will be at 10 AM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 6500 St. Bernadette Ave. Memorial visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.



Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary