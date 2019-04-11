Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
8409 County Line Road
Sellersburg, IN
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
8409 County Line Road
Sellersburg, IN
Thomas Denton Obituary
Thomas Denton

Clarksville - Warren Thomas "Tom" Denton, 70 years of age died Thursday April 4, 2019. Tom was born July 5, 1948 in Evansville, Indiana to the late Warren Thomas and Marjorie Lois (Baughn) Denton. He was the eldest of three children and was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Donna Bassett. Tom was a managing partner of Buckheads Mountain Grill until 2012 and a greeter at Walmart from 2015 until his death. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife, family, friends and his favorite buddy "Sam".

Survivors include: Wife of 21 years Frieda J. (Hayden) Denton; Daughter Rachel Sharp (Isaiah); Stepsons; James Giacalone (Stephanie); and Jonathan Giacalone (Maria). Six grandchildren; Jenna; Kylie; and Malachi Sharp. Sicilia; Allie; and Gabe Giacalone. Sister Barbara Caster and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday April 14th, from 4:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 8409 County Line Road in Sellersburg, Indiana with his Service at 5:00 pm Sunday afternoon April 14th, conducted by Bob Fromme. Expressions of Sympathy to: Hosparus or the Animal Rescue League Online condolences to: www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 11, 2019
