Thomas Kirkpatrick
Thomas Desmond Kirkpatrick


1944 - 2019
Thomas Desmond Kirkpatrick Obituary
Thomas Desmond Kirkpatrick

Louisville, KY - Kirkpatrick, Thomas Desmond, 75 of Louisville, KY went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 7, 2019. Thomas delivered the Word of God through his missionary work with the Southern Baptist Mission Board in Bangladesh from 1972-1988. He also counseled people in their hour of need as Chaplain with the University of Louisville from 1988 until he retired in 2007. He was a member of St Matthews Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie A. Kirkpatrick and Okla Era Kirkpatrick; and sister, Linda Faye Jeffries.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Beverly; and children, Oriana E. Kirkpatrick and Desmond J. Kirkpatrick.

There will be two memorial services to honor the life of Thomas Kirkpatrick. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12 at 2:00pm at the Forum at Brookside, 300 Brookside Drive. There will also be a memorial service on Sunday, July 14 at 2:30 pm at St. Matthews Baptist Church, 3515 Grandview Ave. Family will receive guests beginning at 2:00pm.

All floral deliveries must be directed to the place of the memorial service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019
