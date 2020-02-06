|
Thomas Dudley Scott, Sr.
Louisville - Thomas Dudley Scott, Sr., 91, of Louisville passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Tom was born September 16, 1928 in Lexington, Kentucky to Jerry Austin Scott and Kathleen Elizabeth Fuller.
He was a graduate of Louisville Male High School and the University of Louisville. He served his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force in the Korean War and the Kentucky Air National Guard.
During a long career as the Advertising Director of the Creasey Company of Kentucky, Tom also pursued his love for The Arts as a watercolor artist and teacher for JCPS Continuing Education Program, Highland Community Ministries, Bellarmine Professional Studies and the Art Spirit Class at Crescent Hill Baptist Church where he was a long time member. Tom also taught classes for the Kentucky Watercolor Society of which he was a founding member. His teaching and his watercolor paintings were a lifelong passion.
He viewed his talent as a "gift that is fulfilled in helping others to recognize and express their own unique gifts."
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Jim Scott. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia Shipp Scott, his brother Jerry L. Scott (Martha), son Tom Scott, Jr. (Karen), daughters Beth Ryan (Jim) and Pam Wolford (Roger). Also surviving are six grandchildren; Hannah Fischer (Will), Leah Hunt (Jarrod), Lauren Johnson (Daniel), Libby Hill (Patrick), Jackson and Brenton Wolford and 10 great-grandchildren.
Tom was a good man who loved greatly and was greatly loved by all who knew him.
A service of thanksgiving to God for His gift of this good man will be held at 3:00 pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020 in the sanctuary of Crescent Hill Baptist Church, 2800 Frankfort Ave., with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm until time of service.
In memory of Tom, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund of Crescent Hill Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020