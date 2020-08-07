1/1
Thomas Dunlap
1954 - 2020
Thomas Dunlap

Louisville - 67 was born in Louisville, Kentucky on April 24, 1954 to Wilburn Foster Dunlap, Sr. and Mary Viola Bivens Dunlap. He was a student at Louisville Male High School, served in the United States Marine Corps and was a neighborhood fixture in the 2600 block of West Kentucky Street. He loved football, horse racing and enjoyed fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Wilburn Foster, Jr. and Joseph Christopher Dunlap, and sister Margaret Elizabeth Dunlap. He is survived by two sons, Thomas Ray "TR" and Julius "JJ" Harris, sister Doris Jean Dunlap and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. GC Williams in charge of arrangements.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
