Thomas Dwellen
Louisville - Thomas J. "Tom" Dwellen of Louisville,passed away on July 7, 2019 at 84 years of age. Tom is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Catherine and sister Rita. Tom is survived by his loving wife Elly, son Jeff daughter Audrey Naser and grandchildren Natalya, Sam and Sabrina Naser. A native of Chicago Tom moved to Louisville in 1971, and retired from Naval Ordinance. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church 417 East Broadway on Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11 am. A private burial will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Ky.
Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019