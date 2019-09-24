|
|
Thomas E. Gates
Louisville - Thomas E. Gates (Tom), 89 years young, born in Louisville December 28, 1929, died peacefully on September 22, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
One of 5 sons born to Adelaide Reisert Gates & George Irving Gates, Sr. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest brother, William R. Gates. He is survived by his brothers, George I., Jr., John A. and James D. Gates (Judy); daughters Kristin Hoefler and Karin Gates; grandchildren John Morgan, Alexandria Hoefler, Adelaide and Abigail Guest; his devoted nephew Alan Gates (Ellyn); former wife & dear friend Donna Brenzel; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tom graduated from St. James Catholic Grade School 1943, St. Xavier High School 1947 and University of Dayton 1951. Upon graduation from UD, he joined the US Air Force (Korean War). Upon his honorable discharge (1953), he enrolled in the UofL School of Law and received his law degree in 1956.
After passing the KY Bar Exam, he was appointed to serve as a Law Clerk to the KY Court of Appeals. After serving in that capacity for 2 terms, he was appointed as Special Assistant Attorney General and assigned to the KY Public Service Commission. Two years later, Tom resigned to return to Louisville to begin the private practice of law. In 1959, he was elected State President of Younger Lawyers of KY.
In 1963, Tom was elected President of the Louisville Jaycees and, in 1965, State President of the KY Jaycees. November 1968, he was elected World President of Junior Chamber International in Mar del Plata, Argentina, traveling to 44 countries during his tenure.
Tom was athletic throughout his life. He played basketball at St. James and his freshman year at St. Joseph Prep School, Bardstown, KY. An avid runner and swimmer, he completed 4 marathons & 6 half-marathons, his last in the Country Music Half-Marathon in 2007 at age 77 where he finished 3rd in his class. Tom annually swam across & back the Ohio River for 20 of the 25 years he lived on Transylvania Beach.
Always dedicated to the City of Louisville & the State of KY, he practiced law in Louisville for over 50 years, where he served on the Louisville Human Relations Committee, co-founded the KY Athletic Hall of Fame, was a 50-year member of Highland Post American Legion, was a 25-year member of the Aurora Masonic Lodge (serving twice as Master), a member of Scottish Rite 32 Degree KCCH, was past President of Kosair Pipes & Drums, served 6 years on St. Xavier High School Alumni Board of Directors and taught law courses for 7 years at Jefferson Community & Technical College.
Tom generously chose to donate his body to the University of Louisville School of Medicine. There will be a memorial mass at St Raphael Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave on Saturday, October 5 at 10:00 am. Memorial gifts, if desired, may be made to Father Maloney's Boys and Girls Haven.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019