Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
John Paul II Parish
Goldsmith Lane
Thomas E. Kargl Sr. Obituary
Thomas E. Kargl, Sr.

Jeffersontown - Thomas E. Kargl, Sr., 87, of Jeffersontown passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Tom was a native of Rock Island, IL, a 1950 graduate of St. Ambrose Academy and a 1954 graduate of St. Ambrose College in Davenport, IA. He earned his Master's Degree from Purdue University in 1956 and his Ph.D. in BioChemistry from Purdue University in 1959.

He was preceded in death by his parents Mathias and Eleanor (Brand) Kargl and his in-laws Charles Sr. and Alma (Paul) Meyer, four brothers, and numerous in-laws.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 63 years, Imelda J. (Meyer) Kargl, his children, Katrina, Thomas, Jr. (Karen), Steven (Lori), Leigh Ann (Tom Salatto), Sue, Terri, Deb and Mark (Kathy), and 13 grandchildren.

Tom dedicated his life to the service of others through teaching and donating his time and talents. In 1959, he began teaching Chemistry at Ursuline Academy and helped facilitate the merger with Bellarmine College in 1969 where he continued to teach until 1996 when he retired after 37 years of service. Through his love of gardening, Tom provided fresh fruits and vegetables to those in need through donations to SEAM, Sister Visitors, and the Franciscan Soup Kitchen. He also spent countless hours working with disabled students at Hawthorne Elementary School.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to Sister Visitor Center of Catholic Charities of Louisville.

The family will receive visitors Friday, July 19 from 4-8 p.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home at 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at John Paul II Parish on Goldsmith Lane.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 17, 2019
