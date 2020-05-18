Thomas Earl Funk
Louisville - Thomas Earl Funk, 74, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.
He was the son of Joseph Earl and Mary Dent Harris Funk and a graduate of Trinity High School and Bellarmine College.
He was an Army veteran and lived for many years in Oklahoma, working as a purchasing manager in the oil field manufacturing industry.
He is survived by his sister, Mary Kaye Funk.
His ashes will be interred in Lebanon (KY) National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.