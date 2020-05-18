Thomas Earl Funk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Earl Funk

Louisville - Thomas Earl Funk, 74, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.

He was the son of Joseph Earl and Mary Dent Harris Funk and a graduate of Trinity High School and Bellarmine College.

He was an Army veteran and lived for many years in Oklahoma, working as a purchasing manager in the oil field manufacturing industry.

He is survived by his sister, Mary Kaye Funk.

His ashes will be interred in Lebanon (KY) National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved