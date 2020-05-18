Thomas Earl FunkLouisville - Thomas Earl Funk, 74, died Saturday, May 16, 2020.He was the son of Joseph Earl and Mary Dent Harris Funk and a graduate of Trinity High School and Bellarmine College.He was an Army veteran and lived for many years in Oklahoma, working as a purchasing manager in the oil field manufacturing industry.He is survived by his sister, Mary Kaye Funk.His ashes will be interred in Lebanon (KY) National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.