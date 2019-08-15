Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church;
1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
New Zion Baptist Church
1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive
Louisville - 81, passed away on August 8, 2019. He was a retiree of General Electric; a Deacon at New Zion Baptist Church; and U.S. Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife Shirley Edison; children, Lisa Ramsey (Gary), Pamela Edison, and William Edison; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Services will be Friday, August 16, 2019 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral service to follow at 12 noon at his church, 1501 Louis Coleman Jr. Drive. Interment will be in Highland Memory Gardens, Mt. Washington, KY. Professional services provided by Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston Street. www.ralfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
