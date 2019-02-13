|
Thomas Edward Hurst
Louisville - Thomas Edward "Ed" Hurst, 71. Passed away January 11, 2019 at his home in Honolulu, Hawaii. Born in New Haven, Ky. to parents John Losson and Addie (Rogers), moved to Louisville, graduated St. Xavier High School, joined the U.S Air Force. Retired an auditor for the USAF Civil Service in Hawaii.
Ed is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pas; his son Barry, granddaughters Michaela and Jordan; brothers Victor, John, Bernie (Phyllis) and Jerry (Patty); sisters Paula (Chuck), Pamela (David) and Patricia (Ivan); sisters in law Donna Sue and Sherri; many nieces, nephews and loved ones. He is preceded in death by parents; brothers Bruce, Bobby and Ivo (Bo).
A private memorial was held in Honolulu. Burial will be February 14, 2019 at the Punchbowl National Cemetery, Oahu, Hawaii.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019