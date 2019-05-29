|
|
Thomas Edward Pearce
Louisville - (March 9, 1961 - April 23, 2019)
Thomas Edward "Tommy" Pearce, a devoted and passionate political activist, passed away and went to be with our Lord on April 23, 2019 from complications of a stroke and congestive heart failure. Tommy was born in Louisville KY in 1961. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr.Betty Winstead McGary and Tommy Curtis Pearce, and is survived by his sister Alyson Griffith and brother Andrew Pearce.
A graduate of the University of Louisville with a degree in Theater Arts, Tommy was a gifted actor, singer, songwriter and musician. He was the founder and front-man of the promising alternative rock band "Average Life". His song "Strictly For" received critical acclaim in the late 1980's, many people then describing his writing and arranging as well ahead of its time. He grew to be a man of his passions and his interests evolved into a lifelong pursuit of righting injustice in the areas of racial, social, and economic inequality. He also loved the wilderness and cared very deeply for the environment.
He worked visibly, vocally and tirelessly to advance the causes that he saw as important. Tommy was a well-respected veteran political organizer. He spent the last 8 years of his life working with the Sierra Club in Kentucky, his most recent assignment serving as Senior Organizing Representative for the "Beyond Coal' campaign. One colleague describes him as "a gentle, thoughtful, and graceful human being, and at the same time a fierce warrior when it comes to justice". He was likewise an active advocate for Native Americans, serving in multiple roles to promote their indigenous rights, values and sovereignty, serving as co-chair of the American Indian Movement of Indiana.
Tommy was embraced by a large, loving family and was possessed of an infamous and irreverent sense of humor, matched only by the size of his heart. His presence is, and will forever be missed by all who shared in and returned his love and laughter.
In addition to his brother and sister Tommy is survived by Mary Francis Schneider "Aunt Fan", Bobbi Jo Schneider, Sharon Schafer (Melvin), Linda Schneider-Rhea, Robert Schafer (Rhonda), Kelly Waterhouse, Memerie McGary, Robin Bilinski (Bob), Tracey Egley(Ray.) A memorial service to honor and celebrate Tom's life will be held Saturday June 1st at 11am at the Bethany United Methodist Church, 6100 Moorman Road Louisville, Kentucky 40272. In leu of flowers please make donations to the Kentucky Alliance http://www.kentuckyalliance.org/contribute.html
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 29, 2019