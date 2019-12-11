|
Thomas Edward Shannon
Louisville - Thomas Edward Shannon, Sr., 84, resigned his post as master celebrator of life on December 9, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents James Thomas and Alberta Prentice Shannon; younger brother James Thomas Jr.; his infant daughter Ann Theresa; and family pals Irish, Kelly and Abbey.
He is survived by his wife who shared his same adventurous views on life, love and faith for 62 years, Mary Jane Mileti Shannon; six grateful children: Mary Angela Shannon of Alexandria, VA, Thomas Edward Shannon, Jr. (Shereé Shankland) of Louisville, Daniel Patrick Shannon (Lillian Jagendorf) of New York City, Colleen Marie Shannon (John Lanning) of Durham, NC, Michael Joseph Shannon (Deanna Wesley) of Greensboro, NC, and Kathleen Ann Shannon (David McConville) of Barrington, RI; and his accomplice-in-mischief younger sister, Ann Mary Mehling of Louisville. Additionally, he is survived by his nine adored, co-venture-seeking grandchildren: Colin Patrick Shannon, Bennett Connor Shannon, Helena J. Shannon, Andrew Jay Shannon, William Michael Shannon, Wesley Thomas Shannon, Carter Harris Shannon, Beatrice Marie McConville, Caitlyn Larkin McConville; nephews and niece John, Stephen, Daniel and Michael Mehling, and James, Kyle and Matthew Shannon; and snack buddies Gracie, Bert, Seamus, Buck, and Rodeo.
Born July 20, 1935, he was an Irishman through and through. He often recounted his wonderful childhood growing up in the West End of Louisville. He was proud of his Catholic education which included being a graduate of Christ the King grade school, Flaget High School, Bellarmine College and the University of Detroit. After earning his master's degree in industrial psychology, he started on a remarkable manufacturing, operations, industrial relations, marketing and sales career at first with General Motors in Flint, Michigan, including being named plant manager of the AC Spark Plug Division. He moved on to Ann Arbor, Michigan's Thetford Corp/Port-O-Let and introduced the world to Captain Porta Potti. Since portable sanitary appliances and wastewater filtration systems are worldwide needs, he was able to travel the world before resettling in his hometown. In this stage of his career, he developed various businesses and did consultant work including bringing new products to market, recycling scrap metal, sales of plumbing supplies, and overseeing operations for automotive steering systems. Additionally, he taught many leading companies how to use his patented creative process that encouraged collaboration leading to innovative ideas and problem solving. And because he enjoyed the help of many extraordinary mentors, he, too, mentored many people in many walks of life. He was also a member of the United States Naval Air Reserve.
Ever the optimist, every day was a great day for Tom because he was excited about each day's new adventure, new learning and new friends. He pushed getting out of your comfort zone and experiencing everything life had to offer. He had compassion for every living thing. Every problem had a creative solution for him, especially if you applied daily vitamins of reading, writing, arithmetic and the rosary. His interests and hobbies were too numerous to list; but let's just say he never saw a book he didn't want, a notebook he didn't carry, a Notre Dame game he didn't watch, a dessert he passed up, a bird call he didn't imitate, a cause he didn't champion, a group he didn't join, a person he didn't talk to or, especially, a day he didn't want to golf. Most of all he loved sharing all of his interests with his family and friends. In turn, he loved to hear about or encourage each person in their own passion. It was routine to get a call from him to discuss some article in the WSJ, share a laugh from a TV show, or get advice on how to go about fixing an issue. His keen observations most often were stated in an original, quotable, poetry-like statement.
Faith, family and friends are his legacy. He will live on in our hearts through the invaluable time, spirituality and lessons he shared. We were lucky to have him in our lives. He was so many things, but most of all he was loved. He will be so very missed; but we are so blessed he lived such a full life where it was like being downtown, not crowded and the parking free.
Special thanks to his extraordinary, beloved, caregiving family: Sam Rose, Ernest Shields and Ronald Tabon.
The funeral service celebrating his life will be Saturday, December 14th at 10am, Holy Spirit Catholic Church (3345 Lexington Rd). Visitation is Friday, December 13th, from 4-7 p.m. at Ratterman & Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, 40218.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to: the Flaget Charity Fund in care of the Flaget Alumni Association, P.O. Box 36558, Louisville, KY 40233-6558 or Bellarmine University Alumni Association, 2001 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019