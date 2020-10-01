Thomas Edwin CurrieLouisville - On February 16, 1926, Thomas (Tom) Edwin Currie was born to Ruth (Drury) Currie and Thomas Archibald Currie in Bolton, England, in the county of Lancashire.Tom Currie's homeland of England was invaded by Germany during World War 2 when he was only 14. He attended an accelerated public school in Bolton but left school at age 15 so he could assist his family financially during the war. He finished school at night while he worked during the day and completed his studies when he was 18.Tom was then inducted into the Royal Armed Forces at age 18, where he served his country for several years. He was trained as a radio technician and was stationed in Europe, Israel, Egypt, and Babylonia during World War 2.When Tom finished his service for the RAF, he attended the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom as part of a grant honoring his military service to his country. At the University of Leeds, he earned his doctorate in Chemical Engineering.Immediately after completing his studies at Leeds, he moved to the United States, joining the staff at Penn State University. He did research there briefly until he met Anne Marie Blecker at a square dance on campus. Neither knew how to square dance, so they struck up a conversation that continued for 64 years.Tom and Anne were married in 1958, and they moved to Philadelphia where he continued his research in ceramic engineering. After two years they moved to Louisville, KY for his new job working with General Electric's appliance park. He worked for GE as a ceramics and plastics engineer and researcher for 25 years, specializing in appliances. Tom collaborated with his research team at GE on numerous patented projects. His best-known was a breakthrough development in the home appliance industry at the time - a ceramic coating used in commercial dryers that was able to handle heavy-duty applications.Besides his family life and working for General Electric, Tom Currie was a member of the Elfun Society at GE, and he also volunteered for the Kentucky School for the Blind creating audio-recordings of textbooks. For pastimes, he enjoyed golf, running, watching sports, driving through Bernheim Forest, dining at White Castle, attending the Louisville Orchestra, visiting the free public library, and copious reading. After retirement, he attended the University of Louisville and earned a Bachelor's degree in English Literature.Thomas Edwin Currie, Sr passed away in Louisville, KY on September 22, 2020 with his loving wife Anne by his side.He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Blecker Currie, and children, Thomas Edwin Currie Jr (Jillian Currie), Gwen Currie Snow (Kevin Snow), and William Alan Currie (Melissa Currie). He is also survived by his grandchildren (John, Joseph, Olivia, Sophia, Benjamin) and his younger sister who still lives in England, Myra Currie White (Ken White).A memorial gathering will be held Friday, October 9th from 2-6pm, outdoors, in the Kentucky Heritage Pavilion in Resthaven Memorial Park 4400 Bardstown Road.Donations can be made in his honor at Kentucky School for the Blind or Bernheim Forest.