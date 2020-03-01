|
Thomas "Ted" Eugene DeMunbrun
Louisville - Thomas "Ted" Eugene DeMunbrum, 74, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
He was born on September 7, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Eugene and Edna DeMunbrun.
He is preceded in death by his Parents; and his wife, Teri Satterfield DeMunbrun. Ted was a 1964 graduate of Wagner High School where we a star running back on the football team. He also attended Western Kentucky University for 2 years. Ted was a member of Long Run Baptist Church and Keenagers.
Ted is survived by his, Brother, William Gary DeMunbrun, Friends, Sue Riddle and Judy Miles.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
The family requests that contributions in Thomas 's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020