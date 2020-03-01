Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas DeMunbrun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Eugene "Ted" DeMunbrun


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Thomas "Ted" Eugene DeMunbrun

Louisville - Thomas "Ted" Eugene DeMunbrum, 74, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

He was born on September 7, 1945 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Eugene and Edna DeMunbrun.

He is preceded in death by his Parents; and his wife, Teri Satterfield DeMunbrun. Ted was a 1964 graduate of Wagner High School where we a star running back on the football team. He also attended Western Kentucky University for 2 years. Ted was a member of Long Run Baptist Church and Keenagers.

Ted is survived by his, Brother, William Gary DeMunbrun, Friends, Sue Riddle and Judy Miles.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - East Louisville, (235 Juneau Drive). A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm at the funeral home.

The family requests that contributions in Thomas 's memory be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now