Thomas Eugene "Tom" Duncan
Louisville - Thomas Eugene "Tom" Duncan, 78, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Tom was a retired meat cutter with A&P. He later worked with Paul Fisher Meat and Seafood, and Fairfield Inn. Tom was a Kentucky Colonel and served as a board member with KIT Federal Credit Union.
He is preceded in death by his parents; 2 brothers; and great grandson Bentley.
Tom is survived by his wife, Dory Holzknecht Duncan; daughters, Theresa Moore and Tracy Day (Frank); and 4 grandsons.
In keeping with Tom's wishes, cremation was chosen. In his memory, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association and .
Messages of support and condolences can be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com. Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, are handling the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020