Thomas Eugene Head
Louisville - Thomas Eugene Head, 92, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday December 31, 2019. He was born on July 14, 1927 in Louisville to the late Arthur and Agnita (Higdon) Head. Thomas was a retired employee for the state of KY and a Marine Corps veteran. He was a devout catholic and a lifelong member of Holy Name Catholic Church. He attended Holy Name School and graduated in 1945 from St. X High School. He was also a 50 year member of St. Ann's Confraternity. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Catherine Brothers and Mary Horsman; brothers, Edwin, Chester, Joe, and James Head; nieces, Carol Hollkamp and Pam Price. Left to cherish his memories are his Best Friend, Mary Gettelfinger; a brother Harold Head; and 25 nieces and nephews. A funeral mass of celebration for Thomas will be held at 10 am Saturday at Holy Name Catholic Church, 2914 So. 3rd St. Burial with military honors will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. from 2-8 pm on Friday. A rosary and prayer service will be held at 7 pm on Friday. Memorial gifts may be made to his church or St. Ann's Confraternity. Online condolences may be left at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020