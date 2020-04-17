|
|
Thomas Eugene Reitz
Louisville - Thomas Eugene Reitz, 72, entered into rest on Friday April 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his Sister, Cheryl Clark; He was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and he went to Sun Valley Senior Center. He is survived by his Daughters, Sherry Lynn Hand (Gary) and Tonya Marie Stoltz (Mark); 2 Sisters and 4 Brothers; 5 Grandchildren and 1 Great Grandchild. Services will be Private. Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel entrusted to handle arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020