Thomas F. Armstrong, Jr.
Louisville - Thomas F. Armstrong, Jr. formally of Louisville, Ky. Passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Il. He was 86.
Tom was born on March 3, 1933 in Spartanburg, SC to Thomas F. Armstrong, Sr. and Rose Agnes Murphy Armstrong.
He was a graduate of Sewanee Military Academy in Tennessee, where he was an outstanding student and high school football player. Although he was offered a football scholarship by Clemson and recruited by Georgia Tech, Tom followed his dream to attend the University of Notre Dame and played football as a walk-on for Coach Frank Leahy. He received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Notre Dame in 1955 and joined the United States Air Force, where he became a jet pilot and flight instructor.
Tom married Mary Ellen MacDonald in November of 1956 and they became parents to three daughters, Ellen, Anne, and Molly. Tom worked for Owens-Corning in Toledo, Ohio for 25 years and related companies in Louisville, Kentucky until his retirement in 1999. After the death of his wife, Mary Ellen, Tom was fortunate to find love a second time with Mary Moll Combs. Tom and Mary recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary. He loved his most recent job as the president of his homeowner's association in Louisville. Tom was a well-read history buff and was especially knowledgeable on WWII. His former hobbies included golf (scratch golfer), running, conditioning, wrestling, football, Irish whiskey and his Irish heritage.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Rose Crouch, and brother-in-law Jim Crouch.
Tom is survived by his wife Mary Armstrong; daughters Ellen Armstrong Bellemore (Ernie Ayers), Anne Amick (Greg), Molly Hekma (Daan); Step Children Kenny Combs (Diane), Joanie Durso (Mark McCahill); Grandchildren Kevin Bellemore, Katie Smith (Steve), Shannon Amick, Mark Amick, Tommy Hekma (Emily), Charlie Hekma; Step Grandson Joe Durso; Siblings Jack Armstrong (Peggy) and Maureen Watson (Jerry). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Although Tom did not suffer from Alzheimer's, this charity holds a special place in his heart.
All funeral events will happen on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Viewing- Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home on 3711 Lexington Rd. in Louisville, KY from 9:00am to 10:30am. Funeral Mass- St. Albert the Great 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville at 11:00am. Graveside service to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 13, 2019