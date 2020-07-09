1/1
Thomas Farley
{ "" }
Thomas Farley

Crestwood - Thomas Edward Farley, 84, of Crestwood passed away at his home on July 7th, 2020.Tom was a beloved Husband, Dad, Poppie, Brother and Uncle Tommy. He was a Korean War Air Force Veteran and Freemason and Shriner. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy, and by his three children - Kim Ash(Mike), Kelly Henry(Rob), and Kevin Farley(Jamie) and by 6 Granddaughters and 2 Great Grandchildren. He is also survived by his three sisters and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Stoess Funeral Home at 6534 W HWY 22, Crestwood, KY on Friday July 10th, 2020 from 3pm till 8pm. Celebration of life party to be held on Saturday, July 11th In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Hopsarus of Louisville or Kosair Shrine Charities.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
