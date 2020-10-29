Thomas Forrest Leis
Louisville - Thomas Forrest Leis, born April 19, 1939 passed away October 26, 2020, he was 81 years old.
Tom was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He and his wife, Sandra enjoyed 61 years of marriage, lovingly and truly devoted to one another. Together they raised their family while Tom worked hard as an accomplished auto mechanic for over 50 years. His career included time with Warren & Proctor Datsun, Koster Swope Buick and Tom Payette Buick. He and his son opened Tom Leis Auto Sales & Service, Inc., in 1983, from which he retired. He was very devoted to his customers, as they were to him, and he served them with pride diligently.
He is preceded in death by his parents George Lawrence Leis and Lillian Smith Leis, and his brother Lawrence Leis.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lee Leis (Lewter), his son Thomas H. Leis (Cathy),his daughter, Rebecca Benningfield. He is loved dearly by his grandchildren, Ronnie Allen (Brandy), Audrey Leis Gossom (Jeremy), Marshall T. Leis (Sarah) and Daryk Benningfield (Ashley Smith). He also has 7 great grandchildren who were able to enjoy him as well.
A private graveside will be held and Tom will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to: Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Foundation, P.O. Box 4115, Frankfort, KY 40604. Online condolences may be left at www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com