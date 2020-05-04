Thomas G. Oliver



Louisville - Oliver, Thomas G., 71, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020 at U of L Jewish Hospital.



Thomas was a member of Shively Christian Church, a mason in construction for 35 years and was a delivery man for Porter Paints. He was an immensely proud Marine. He also loved fishing and gardening.



Thomas was a loving husband, father, step-dad, and grandfather, and had a huge love for God, his country, and his family.



He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Benita A. Oliver; his daughter; step son, Brian (Shannon) Hall & step daughter, Holly (Richard) Haynes ; 6 grandchildren, Cheyenne, Brianna, Jasmine, Austin, Maddie, & Logan; Also by his brother, sisters, cousins, aunts, and uncles.



There will be a memorial service planned in the fall.



Arrangements have been entrusted with Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels.













