Thomas Gary Morris



Thomas Gary Morris, 82, of Bee Spring passed away on Thursday, June 18th at his home with his children by his side.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Earl and Catherine Hall Morris and siblings Joseph Jr., George, and Lillian Rose.



He is survived by his children, John (Sherrie), Carolyn (Steven), Greg and Brian, his sisters, Carolyn Shambach, Marge Pence (Gene), and Catherine Barleen (Eddie) and brothers Victor and Kenny.



He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren: Kenny, Kristin, Stephanie, Brittanie, Kelsie, Kammeron, Kaylee, and Ally and 4 great grandchildren: Maya, Olivia, Eben and Jonah.



Gravil Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



A celebration of Tommy's life will be held on Saturday June 27th at the farm from 11 AM - 3 PM and social distancing will be observed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.



In lieu of flowers, the family request donation in Tommy's name to your local Hosparus.









