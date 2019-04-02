Thomas Gerald Daley



Louisville - Thomas Gerald Daley, age 86 of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was a 1954 graduate of Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He was the director of the Small Business Development Center at Bellarmine University. He owned 6 patents and started his own business in the packaging industry and combined his entrepreneurial spirit with his sense of philanthropy and service when he welcomed Shelter Workshop employees, adults with disabilities, to work at his family business. He was a Eucharistic Minister at Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church. Tom is also well remembered as a softball coach for his six daughters at Lyndon Recreation; yet rarely missed a baseball game of his sons. He was an avid NASCAR fan. His greatest joy was his family. He took pride in each of his children's accomplishments and seemed happiest in the company of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Tom is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Eileen; along with 9 children. Michael Daley (Susan), Karen Morton (Jim), Colleen Nethery (Howard), Kathleen Davis, Patrick Daley (Monica), Corinne Luvisi (Stephen), Kevin Daley, Lisa Marcos (Bob) and Laura Baines (Joe). He is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and by his sister Mary Ellen Daley; and a host of relatives and friends.



Visitation will be 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown). Mass of celebration will be 10 am Thursday, April 4th at Epiphany Catholic Church, 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, Louisville, KY. 40223, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery at 12:30 pm.



Memorials may be made to or Kosair Charities. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary