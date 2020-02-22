Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Thomas Glenn Archer


1958 - 2020
Thomas Glenn Archer Obituary
Thomas Glenn Archer

Louisville - Thomas Glenn Archer, 61, went over the rainbow on February 21 to be with his

parents, Diane Renaker Archer and Arthur Charles Archer. Tommy will also be reunited with his beloved grandparents, Gladys and Bedford Renaker, "Granny" Evelyn Archer and infant brother Mark Allen Archer.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister Lisa Archer, brother-in-law Bob Pfister, nibling Valerie Pfister (Oliver), niece Kelly Pfister, countless support staff, including Charlsetta, Damey, Edith, Filmore, Victoria, Jessica, Brendan, Monica, Terri, Erin, Carrie, housemate Jimmy and many cousins and friends.

Tommy lived a full life of challenges and overcame most of them with loving support from his extended family including many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, support staff, and community. He thrived on meeting new friends at every opportunity, and didn't know a stranger. He would greet people, new and old alike, by telling them to smile, before flashing his own crooked smile at them.

Tommy participated in many programs, activities and therapies, most loved of which included creating art, going shopping, bowling spares, and watching his favorite movies on repeat. His most favorite activity of all, though, was going for a ride to touch a building, all the while telling you exactly when to use your indicator, and acting as a TomTom before anyone else even had access to GPS.

Tommy pushed for and succeeded in establishing an annual family reunion where he could spend time with his loved ones. Tommy never forgot anything or anyone.

We will not forget him. He taught us to live in the moment and see the humor in small things. He laughed at water towers, Coca-Cola trucks, and Kentucky, saying they were funny. He taught us so much, and will be dearly missed and in our hearts forever.

Visitation is Wednesday, February 26 at 10am, followed by a funeral service at noon at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

All are welcome to attend in whatever capacity they feel most comfortable.

In lieu of flowers, reach out to those in your community who are similarly

challenged and too often overlooked, and help them advocate for themselves in their community, state, and nation.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
